Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

D stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

