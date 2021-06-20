Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 116.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,817,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 12,903.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 221,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $169.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.47. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.