Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,401 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $367.19 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

