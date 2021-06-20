Whitbread’s (WTB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).
Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,202 ($41.83) on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The stock has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,261.44.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
