Whitbread’s (WTB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,202 ($41.83) on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The stock has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,261.44.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

