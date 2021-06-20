White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Update

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,115.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,176.72. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,065,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,252,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.