White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Update

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE WTM opened at $1,115.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,176.72. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
