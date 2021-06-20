WhiteCoin Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003122 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $812.36 million and $14.65 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00049323 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00021243 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006955 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 928,502,450 coins and its circulating supply is 728,502,449 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

