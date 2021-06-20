Whiteheart Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $770.88 or 0.02263069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $257,523.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00133203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00178450 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,179.85 or 1.00341752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00831888 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

