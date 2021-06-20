Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.70 Million

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to announce sales of $238.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $990.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of WLL stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,318. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.