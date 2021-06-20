William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $659,086,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $125.03 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.23.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

