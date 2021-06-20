William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,002 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $102.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

