William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 25,631 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,631 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Semtech worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Semtech by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Semtech by 2.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.45. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.