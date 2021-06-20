Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,061 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after acquiring an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,059,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,446,000 after acquiring an additional 165,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

WLTW opened at $225.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.14. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

