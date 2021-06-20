Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Workday by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,449,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

