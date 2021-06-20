W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report sales of $122.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.76 million and the highest is $125.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $55.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $499.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.43 million to $511.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $499.71 million, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $502.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. 2,805,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $621.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 3.22.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

