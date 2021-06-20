Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 3,654 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

