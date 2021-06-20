Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $122,000 Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 138,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

