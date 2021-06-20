Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

YNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Yandex has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

