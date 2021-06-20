YOUengine (YOUC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.90 or 0.00766773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083996 BTC.

YOUengine is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

