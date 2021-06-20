Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post $4.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.24. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 465.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

