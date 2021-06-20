Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $549.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report $549.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.40 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $383.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

NMRK stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 1,480,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

