Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $707.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 8,222,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,680. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.