Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Truist raised their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

