Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

XHR opened at $19.18 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

