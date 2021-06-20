Zacks: Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Brokerages predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.48. American Express reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 451.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 357,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,008. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

