Zacks: Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN posted sales of $936.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASGN traded down $4.79 on Tuesday, reaching $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 472,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,181. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.18.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

