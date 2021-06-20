Zacks: Analysts Expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

Several brokerages have commented on AZRX. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AzurRx BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 221,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 213,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

