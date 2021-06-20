Zacks: Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $8,144,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. 447,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,951. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

