Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.13. CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $54,980,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $33,786,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

