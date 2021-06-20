Zacks: Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.24. Everi posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Everi stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.13. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 18.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

