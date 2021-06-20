Zacks: Analysts Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report sales of $173.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $184.20 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $118.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $681.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $702.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $710.47 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $729.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

MYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

MYE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. 288,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $2,024,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

