Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

NYMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 8,800,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,524. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

