Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. 8,800,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,524. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.