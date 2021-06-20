Zacks: Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Regional Management reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.16. 127,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,546. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $479.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

