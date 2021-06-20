Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 5,754,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,699. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

