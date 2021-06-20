Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 1,532,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 182.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

