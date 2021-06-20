Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 1,532,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 182.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
