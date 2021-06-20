Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 146,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 923,818 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,379. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

