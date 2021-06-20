Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($1.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. 6,580,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,313. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

