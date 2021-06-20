Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report $28.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $30.75 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 189.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $111.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $114.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.14 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. 685,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,836.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $401,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,399.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,678,604 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.