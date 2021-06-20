Zacks: Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $3.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.
On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $10.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.
In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,775,263. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $102.33. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
