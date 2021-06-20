Zacks: Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $3.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $10.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,775,263. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $102.33. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

