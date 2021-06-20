Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). LendingClub posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 12,143 shares valued at $190,008. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth $25,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.