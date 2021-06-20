Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $727.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,784,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -142.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

