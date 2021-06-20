Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NeoGenomics also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,411,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,225. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -539.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.