Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. SPX posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

