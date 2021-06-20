Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to Hold

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

