Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Hold

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

