ZB Token Hits One Day Volume of $5.02 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. ZB Token has a market cap of $161.02 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00059081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00024433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.78 or 0.00744957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00083445 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

