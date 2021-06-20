ZBG Token (ZT) Price Tops $0.0344 on Exchanges

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and $85,427.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00057491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.50 or 0.00731608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00043241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00083243 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

