Zcoin Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,606.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.45 or 0.06150522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.66 or 0.01544976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00432567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00142279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.29 or 0.00760829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00430321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00364982 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

