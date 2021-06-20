Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $11,663.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00369004 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00142526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00217147 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,141,814 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.