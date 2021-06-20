Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading 4.6% Higher

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.04 and last traded at $118.88. 19,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 696,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.66.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.70. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.48, a P/E/G ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

